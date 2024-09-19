GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rowdy Naga and Velu taken into custody

The duo, according to the police, have been running a racket and getting special privileges inside the prison

Published - September 19, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing investigation into the alleged special treatment given to some at the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara, the Southeast Division police on Thursday, September 19, took rowdy sheeter Wilson Naga and his associate Velu into three days of custody.

The duo, according to the police, have been running a racket and getting special privileges inside the prison.

The access to mobile phones, cigarettes and other privileges in prison was exposed when film actor Darshan was caught smoking and sipping tea with Naga and his associates at a lawn, the video of which went viral.

The police have also taken convict Vijay into five days of custody in connection with the video call made to another rowdy Dharma’s son. Dharma had made a WhatsApp call to his son and made him to talk to Darshan.

Meanwhile, the police who have raided the prison and recovered 15 mobile phones and a pendrive will be sent to FSL for analysis recently.

