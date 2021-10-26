Rowdy hacked to death

Bengaluru

26 October 2021 01:50 IST

A 36-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death in front of his house in Nelagadaranahalli in Peenya on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shivapura Anand, who was released on bail three days ago.

According to the police, Anand was talking over the phone outside his house, when the armed men confronted him.Before he could react, they attacked him with weapons and sped away on bikes.

The police suspect rivalry could be the motive behind the murder.

The Peenya police have formed two special teams to track down the assailants and verify the CCTv footage for clues.