Rowdy hacked to death in Bengaluru

January 25, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang hacked a rowdy-sheeter to death at his house in Mayabazar slum, Viveknagar, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Satish, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him, was sleeping in his house when the assailants barged in around 3 a.m. and attacked him with lethal weapons and sped away.

Neighbours rushed to his help, but it was too late. The Viveknagar police gathered CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants. The police suspect that old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder and efforts are on to trace the accused.

