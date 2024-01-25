Rowdy hacked to death in Bengaluru

January 25, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - Bengaluru

An armed gang hacked a rowdy-sheeter to death at his house in Mayabazar slum, Viveknagar, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Satish, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him, was sleeping in his house when the assailants barged in around 3 a.m. and attacked him with lethal weapons and sped away.

Neighbours rushed to his help, but it was too late. The Viveknagar police gathered CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants. The police suspect that old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder and efforts are on to trace the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.