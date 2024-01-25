GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rowdy hacked to death in Bengaluru

January 25, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang hacked a rowdy-sheeter to death at his house in Mayabazar slum, Viveknagar, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Satish, who had multiple criminal cases pending against him, was sleeping in his house when the assailants barged in around 3 a.m. and attacked him with lethal weapons and sped away.

Neighbours rushed to his help, but it was too late. The Viveknagar police gathered CCTV camera footage to identify the assailants. The police suspect that old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder and efforts are on to trace the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.