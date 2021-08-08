Rowdy hacked to death by neighbours in Bengaluru over trivial row

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 01:45 IST

A 40-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of people from his neighbourhood in DJ Halli over a trivial row on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mazhar Khan, a resident of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar in DJ Halli. According to the police, Mazhar was beaten up and stabbed multiple times after he had a fight with a woman in his neighbourhood and hurled verbal abuse at her.

The police detained a few suspects soon after the incident, including a woman, allegedly involved in the murder. The police have also formed a special team to nab others who were involved in the murder and are presently on the run, said an investigating officer.

Mazhar was a rowdy-sheeter with multiple cases pending against him. On Saturday, around 8 a.m., Mazhar went to a shop run by a woman in the neighbourhood. A heated argument ensued when Mazhar abused her for the delay in giving him the goods he had asked for.

As Mazhar abused her, people gathered to witness the drama. Humiliated by this, she informed her family members about the incident, who confronted Mazhar and, after a heated argument, stabbed him before fleeing, the police said.