Rowdy hacked to death at a lodge

March 27, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old rowdy sheeter was hacked to death at the reception of a lodge at Kammanahalli on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh. He was waiting at the reception when armed men attacked him and escaped within minutes after hacking him to death.

Dinesh was checking into the room and waiting for his associates to make the payment when the incident occurred. The assailants had carried the machete in bags, said the police .

The Banasawadi police rushed to the spot and collected CCTV footage from in and around the area and from the hotel premises to identify the assailants. Police suspect old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder.

