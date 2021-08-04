Rowdy booked under Goonda Act

Bengaluru

04 August 2021 06:16 IST

The Shivajinagar police booked a rowdy under the Goonda Act, 1985, on Tuesday and remanded him to judicial custody.

Syed Naseer, 31, is a habitual offender involved in over 11 criminal cases. Though on bail, he continued to be involved in antisocial activities, disturbing law and order and creating fear psychosis among people. The police prepared a detailed report and submitted it to the police commissioner seeking directions. Then they arrested Naseer and remanded him to judicial custody without bail for at least a year .

The Bengaluru district police also conducted a rowdy parade and carried out surprise checks on their houses on Tuesday. Teams raided and inspected the houses of habitual offenders and escorted them to the Nelamangala ground to be produced before SP Vamshi Krishna. They inquired about their activities and took details of their residence and mobile numbers and warned them against getting involved in anti-social activities.

