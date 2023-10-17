Rowdy attacks woman after getting address of rival wrong

October 17, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Bengaluru

A homemaker sustained severe injuries after a rowdy-sheeter attacked her with a chopper after mistaking the residential address of his rival in Gayathrinagar on Sunday night.

The victim sustained a severe injury on her hand and was admitted to a private hospital and is being treated in the ICU, while the accused, identified as Abhigowda, is absconding.

Efforts are on to secure him, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Abhigowda had a rivalry with Rakesh and the duo had a fight over the Ganesha procession recently.

Rakesh had allegedly attacked Abhigowda with a knife and escaped, following which the latter was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

On Sunday, Abhigowda received information that Rakesh was at home, and armed with a chopper he rushed to the house, but mistakenly knocked on the door of Rakesh’s neighbour.

As soon as the woman opened the door, the accused attacked her with the chopper and fled the scene, added the police.

