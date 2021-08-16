Rowdy attacks police with pepper spray

The Byadarahalli police are on the lookout for a rowdy, who along with his associates, allegedly attacked a probationary police sub-inspector and other police personnel with pepper spray in order to evade arrest. The incident took place on Wednesday night.When attacked with the pepper spray, probationary PSI Harish K., 28, sustained a burning sensation in his ears and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Mr. Harish was checking vehicles at Doddagollarahatti near NICE Road junction on Wednesday night when he received a tip off that rowdy-sheeter Shivaraju was peddling drugs in the area.

The police went to the spot and spotted Shivaraju and his associates. “They surrounded the gang, and Mr. Harish proceeded to question them. However, Shivaraju attacked the team with pepper spray and escaped. Mr. Harish and the others collapsed on the ground in pain,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint filed the next day, the police have launched a massive manhunt for the accused. “We have some information on them and they will be arrested soon,” the police officer added.