Rowdy attacks head constable, shot at

Police opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter accused of killing his rival, rowdy-sheeter Aravind, inside the football stadium. The accused Stalin had allegedly attacked a head constable on Monday morning in a bid to escape.

The police team had taken him to show his associate’s whereabouts. The police opened fire on his leg in their defence.

Stalin, a resident of Old Bagaluru Layout near K.G. Halli, was injured and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The injured head constable has been identified as Mahesh.

Stalin was arrested by the Ashoknagar police a few days ago. One more accused involved in the case is at large.

During interrogation, Stalin told the police that he would show them the whereabouts of his associate. The team was taking him in their vehicle. When they were near Christian Cemetery on Bannerghatta Road around 8.15 a.m., Stalin asked the police to stop the vehicle. When they got down, he picked up a stone and attacked Mahesh in a bid to escape, the police said.

Police inspector Mallesh Bolettin warned Stalin to stop attacking Mahesh and fired in the air, before firing at his leg below the knee. Stalin collapsed and was taken to the hospital.