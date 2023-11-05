HamberMenu
Rowdy, associates booked for kidnapping civil contractor in Bengaluru

November 05, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The K.R. Puram police are on the lookout for a rowdy and his associates for allegedly kidnapping a city-based civil contractor and keeping him for 12 days in a lodge for ransom.

According to the police, the accused kidnapped Murali from Sanjaynagar, who had borrowed a loan of ₹60 lakh from his friend for his business commitments.

The accused, identified as Anand Tambi, came to know about Mr. Murali having a huge sum and demanded 20% as protection money. When Mr. Murali refused, Anand, along with his associates, on October 18 kidnapped him, took him to a lodge in K.R. Puram and tortured him to extort ₹7 lakh from his family before he was released, according to the police.

Based on a complaint, the K.R. Puram police have registered a case of kidnap, wrongful confinment, extortion and criminal intimidation against Anand and his associates for further investigation.

