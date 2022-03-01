Rowdy arrested while trying to rob passersby

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested a 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter who, armed with lethal weapons, was allegedly trying to rob passers-by near a restaurant in Arakere on Bannerghatta Road on Sunday.

The accused Santosh Kumar, a rowdy-sheeter in Konanakunte police station limits since 2017, was caught red-handed with the lethal weapons.

Based on a tip off, a team of police rushed to the spot and tracked down Santosh Kumar while he was moving around near the hotel armed with a chopper to attack people and rob them.