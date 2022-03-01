Bengaluru

Rowdy arrested while trying to rob passersby

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested a 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter who, armed with lethal weapons, was allegedly trying to rob passers-by near a restaurant in Arakere on Bannerghatta Road on Sunday.

The accused Santosh Kumar, a rowdy-sheeter in Konanakunte police station limits since 2017, was caught red-handed with the lethal weapons.

Based on a tip off, a team of police rushed to the spot and tracked down Santosh Kumar while he was moving around near the hotel armed with a chopper to attack people and rob them.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2022 8:15:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/rowdy-arrested-while-trying-to-rob-passersby/article65144067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY