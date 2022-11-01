Rowdy arrested, pistol seized

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCB officials on Monday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and recovered a country-made pistol with five rounds of ammunition from them.

The accused Satyanadhan is a history-sheeter in Madiwala police station having six criminal cases pending against him. The accused confessed that he had taken the weapon from associates and notorious rowdies, Cycle Ravi and Bakery Raghu, and were using it to threaten people and extort money from them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused have been arrested under various sections of the Arms Act, extortion and other charges for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app