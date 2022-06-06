Rowdy arrested, leopard skin seized in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Monday arrested a 30-year-old rowdy and recovered a leopard skin, which he was planning to sell .

Based on a tip-off, a team of police, posing as customers, approached the accused, Dhanraj, a resident of Bharathinagar, and arrested him. The police also seized marijuana worth ₹8,000 from him.

The value of the skin is estimated to be around ₹10 lakh, the officials said .

The accused has several criminal cases pending against him and is a rowdy-sheeter in Bharathinagar. He has been booked under the NDPS Act and under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and are investigating further to ascertain the source of the skin and the drugs.