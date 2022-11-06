Rowdy and associates arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

The Ashoknagar police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old rowdy-sheeter, along with his associates, for robbing the owner of a bakery on October 10.

The accused have been identified as Simon Gabriel, from Anepalya, and his associates Sheikh Shafi, 26 from Saraipalya, and Sikandar, 21 from Peenya.

According to the police, the accused barged into the bakery armed with knives and threatened the owner and the customers. The accused escaped with ₹20,000.

Based on a complaint, the police analyzed the CCTV camera footage and tracked the accused.

The police are also on the lookout for the fourth accused involved in the robbery who is presently on the run.