Rowdy and associates arrested for kidnapping businessman

September 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The C.K. Acchukattu police on Saturday arrested a rowdy and two of his associates for allegedly kidnapping a businessman. The duo wanted the ransom money to fight cases pending against them and zeroed in on the businessman who they know, according to the police.

The accused, Arun, Kiran Kumar, and Somashekhar, kidnapped the victim, Sandeep Kumar, 32, from his apartment on the pretext of taking him for tea, said the police.

The accused took Sandeep in an SUV to a farmhouse in Tamil Nadu and allegedly tortured him, demanding a ransom of ₹20 lakh.

However, Sandeep managed to escape from the farmhouse and with the help of the Tamil Nadu police, reached the city and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them. The accused alleged that they had a financial row with the victim and hence kidnapped him to recover the money.

