Row over loud music: Youth attacks family of army officer

April 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Family members of an army officer were allegedly assaulted by a group of software engineers from the neighborhood after they objected to the loud music being played in their house at Vignan Nagar in HAL. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 2. The accused , aged between 26 and 30 identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh assaulted Lloyd Nehemiah,54, who filed a complaint with the HAL police. The complainant is the brother of Col. David Nehemiah serving in Kashmir. As per the complaint received by the police, the family members had to confront the uncouth neighbours as their mother was unwell and bedridden. Her condition worsened after the attack and receiving treatment at intensive care unit.

The police said that the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. when Lloyd asked the accused to lower the volume of music which they were playing after returning home drunk. The complainant’s house is located right opposite to their rented house. Mr. Lloyd requested them to reduce the volume as his aging mother is unwell but went in vain.

Frustrated with the behaviour of youth, he shouted at them and even communicated to the owner of the house rented by the accused. It is alleged that the men came out and started to hurl abuses and assaulted him black and blue.

The family members of Lloyd who were witnessing the incident tried to intervene and were also attacked and slapped. They recorded the video of the assault before calling the police control room.

A few neighbours hearing the commotion came out to the family rescue and were also attacked by the accused. Cops who rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fight, found out that men were drunk and escorted family members to home and sent these inebriated men away. Later, the cops drove Lloyd and his sister to the police station to register a complaint. Both underwent treatment at a hospital. The police said an FIR is being filed and the accused have been summoned for questioning.