Row over land in buffer zone of Bannerghatta park

People are claiming ownership of some plots

A row erupted over parcels of land in the buffer zone of the Bannerghatta National Park after the Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust alleged that people are laying claims over them.

Bannerghatta police, with whom a complaint has been filed, said the Forest Department had acquired the land but the person in question had not surrendered his. “He says it was sanctioned from the Revenue Department claims it is his private land. The trust members say it is forest land. We have approached the forest and revenue departments to survey the land and submit a final report,” police said.

In his complaint, Vishnu Narrain from the trust has said that the land, which is within 100 metres of the Bannerghatta National Park and is an integral part of the ‘Ragihalli Elephant Corridor’, has been nurtured by the trust for more than 15 years as a wildlife habitat.

“This is a deemed forest. Over the years, we have planted several thousand saplings of native species as recommended by the IISc. in its report on the Ecologically Sensitive Zone of Bannerghatta National Park. Several of the saplings were gifted in 2019 by the panchayat of Ragihalli. We have, in addition at our expense, laid a 1-km long pipe with outlets every 100 metres to enable watering of the saplings in summer. Most of the saplings are planted on a slope with more than half on higher ground and hence require frequent inspection to assess the soil moisture and decide the correct time to water.”

During one such inspection, he was stopped by Anjane Gowda, who claimed to the owner of that parcel of land.

“At 5.20 p.m. on Wednesday, I was accosted by another person Devraj, who gave me the same warning: not to trespass on his land. This is actually a Gomala in the ESZ of BNP where we have been doing afforestation for more than 15 years We would like to observe at this juncture that this very same pattern has been brought to your kind notice over the past two years,” he told the police.