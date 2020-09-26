Bengaluru

Row in Council over Mysore Lamps land

The treasury and Opposition benches in Legislative Council on Friday disagreed over moving of a resolution on preventing the government to transfer the assets of the now-defunct Mysore Lamps Works Ltd. to any company, including PSUs or any private person.

Mysore Lamps has assets worth over ₹1,000 crore besides 21.6 acres at Malleswaram here.

While the Opposition demanded that land be reserved for public purposes such as hospital and parks, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy opposed the tabling of the resolution. He argued that it amounted to “squeezing the power of the government”, as the Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil read out the contents of the resolution.

In response, Congress member B.K. Hariprasad said: “We (the House) are not commanding or directing the government or squeezing the government. The House is supreme. There have been instances of land belonging to HMT and NGEF being sold and the resolution was only a precautionary measure.” Chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty reserved his decision on the matter.

