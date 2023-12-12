Rotary Midtown signs MoU with Health Department

December 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Rotary Midtown signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the District Health and Family Welfare Department, Bengaluru Urban, on Tuesday. The MoU symbolizes a strategic partnership aimed at implementing eMaanasi, a state-of-the-art digital platform for the continuum of mental health care in the region.

The initiative is a major part of project Maanasi, initiated in 2001 to bridge the treatment gap in mental health care to provide accessible, affordable, and culturally relevant services.

Operating every Friday at the St. John’s Health Centre in Mugalur, the Maanasi clinic has become a crucial mental health resource for the local community. By ensuring accessibility through routine visits to villages and fostering trust within the community, Project Maanasi eliminates barriers to seeking help, according to a release.

The eMaanasi Digital Platform, developed under the guidance of St. John’s Medical College, serves as the digital foundation of the Maanasi model. Designed to enable a single trained medical doctor to treat hundreds of mental health patients across rural and urban areas, eMaanasi reinforces the commitment to accessible, affordable, and culturally relevant mental health services in India, the release added.