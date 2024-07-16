Rotary Club of Bangalore to celebrate 90 years by rolling out more community programmes

The Rotary Club of Bangalore, the first club in Mysore State and the second in Southern India, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year with a series of events and programmes.

An event, which was held at the Rotary House of Friendship earlier this week, sought to mark the organisation’s long journey as a pillar of community support since 1934. Some of its achievements include a school providing education to around 500 underprivileged students, the construction of 40 schools in the Malur area, the refurbishment of 125 government schools and a blood bank, which was established around 36 years ago.

The organisation has also helped upgrade several primary health centres on the outskirts of Bengaluru and has been instrumental in organising regular medical camps. Also, as part of its centennial projects, the club aims to educate 10,000 women on adult literacy, empowering them with essential reading and writing skills.

Gowri Oza, the current president, who has been a member for 26 years, says that her tenure has seen the initiation of significant projects, including a popular annual swimming competition attracting 500 participants. “It is a proud privilege for me to be the president in the 90th year. I am so happy,” she says, an opinion mirrored by R. Girish, the additional director and a past club president. “I’m willing to give my time because I find satisfaction in this,” he says.

The club’s projects are generally funded through CSR funds and contributions from Rotary International.

Now, the Rotary Club of Bangalore is all set to embark on several other ambitious projects. For instance, the club plans to install solar electricity in 100 maternity wards across various primary health centres, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for critical medical equipment. “This year, because it’s the 90th year, we will do 90 solar-powered operation theatres in rural Karnataka,” says Girish. The club also plans to focus on combating cervical cancer, aiming to make significant strides in prevention and treatment.