Roof of school building collapses

The roof of a government lower primary school at Doddapalya in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district collapsed on Thursday. No student was in the building when the roof came down around 10 a.m.

The school has 16 students studying in classes 1 to 5. Chikkanayakanahalli taluk falls in the Assembly constituency of Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, who is in charge of the district.

Block Education Officer Kathyayini H. said the building is more than 40 years old. The tiled roof was leaking during the recent rains, and classes were not being held in that room. The pillars in the corridor have also collapsed.

The tahsildar has given permission to conduct classes for 4th and 5th standard in the anganvadi building in the same village. Classes 1 to 3 will be held in another room of the same building from Friday.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions Kamakshi M.R. told The Hindu, “I will meet the deputy commissioner on Friday and request for another building to hold the classes; and also for funds to construct a new building.”