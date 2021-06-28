Bengaluru

Rohini Nilekani to retire as chairperson of Arghyam Foundation

Rohini Nilekani (3rd from left) interacting with students.  

Rohini Nilekani will retire as chairperson and member of the board of Arghyam Foundation on September 30.

Her place will be taken by Sunita Nadhamuni, currently member of the Board at Arghyam and Head of Digital LifeCare, Dell Giving and Social Innovation at Dell Technologies, effective October 1, 2021, as per a statement from Arghyam.

Ms. Nilekani is the founder of Argyham, a philanthrophic foundation working exclusively on water issues. She has been chairperson of the foundation since 2005.

“Every organisation needs a churning of its leadership to stay energetic and to bring innovation and new wisdom to its work. I hope I will always remain a spokesperson for better equity and sustainability in water,” she said.


