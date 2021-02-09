ROBs to give a fillip to Baiyappanahalli terminal

09 February 2021 07:20 IST

BBMP plans ROB at IOC Junction, re-jig the one at Baiyappanahalli

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to construct an iconic rotary railway over bridge (ROB) at IOC junction, apart from adding two lanes to the under-construction ROB at Baiyappanahalli. The cost of the project is estimated at ₹120 crore.

According to a communiqué on Monday, the iconic rotary ROB will be constructed with minimum acquisition of private properties and the existing service lanes will be untouched. The rotary will connect Banaswadi Main Road, Kammanahalli Main Road and Old Madras Road with the new Sir M. Visvesvaraya railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli.

The two lanes are being added to the two-lane ROB without any additional land acquisition from the defence establishment.

Advertising

Advertising

The communiqué stated that the goods terminal at Baiyappanahalli is being converted into a passenger terminal, and the expected footfall is likely to be over one lakh each day. Work on the terminal is nearing completion. Railway authorities had urged the State government and BBMP to develop the road connecting Banaswadi Main Road to Old Madras Road, which leads to the terminal.