Robots for ‘enhanced passenger experience’ at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

A robot used in Kempegowda International Airport. Photo: Arrangement

June 07, 2022 21:46 IST

Currently in the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed to help guide passengers through the Bangalore airport

At your service during your next visit to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be robots. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced what it has termed the first-of-its-kind AI-driven, assistance robots to enhance passenger experience at the airport.

Currently in the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed to help guide passengers through the airport and answer basic queries. The robot count will be increased in a calibrated manner and will be further developed over a period in terms of functionality and features, after gauging customer feedback, a release said

They have partnered with Artiligent Solutions Pvt. Ltd., who specialise in AI and robotics, to model the robots along with creating a customised passenger services software. The “default language of communication will be English, with additional regional and international languages in the offing,” the release added.

“The robots will provide a variety of services, which include providing information on the flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail, and F&B information. They will navigate autonomously through the terminal and escort passengers to their desired locations. If due to any reason, the robot is unable to answer queries, passengers shall be immediately connected to the arport help desk via video call, on the robot screen itself,” the release explained.

Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL, said “Pre-empting passenger requirements and complementing new-age technology with a focused customer-centric team approach has been our winning combination. These smart robots are the latest addition to our offering which shall further boost our concentrated endeavour to provide exceptional customer service”.

Ricky Kej’s medallion stuck for two months, Customs intervenes

Bengaluru-based Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about how his medallion was stuck in Customs Bengaluru for over two months after winning the award. The Customs was quick to intervene.

Commissioner City Customs (ICDs), Bangalore (@CommrBlrCityCus) responded, seeking the tracking details. Mr. Kej later tweeted: “Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from Fedex. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over and above their duty to ensure this is done.”