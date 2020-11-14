Robbers who targeted lone commuters held

The city police have arrested three men who allegedly robbed lone commuters on the Outer Ring Road in the Banaswadi and K.R. Puram stretch at night. With their arrest, the police claim to have solved at least four cases of robbery.

“However, the recoveries made from the arrested indicate that the gang was behind more robberies, many of which could have gone unreported,” said the police. The accused have been identified as Vishnu, 22, Shivakumar, 21, and Sentamil, 22.

The police have recovered 40 mobile phones worth over ₹2.5 lakh and three two-wheelers from them.