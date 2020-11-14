Bengaluru

Robbers who targeted lone commuters held

The city police have arrested three men who allegedly robbed lone commuters on the Outer Ring Road in the Banaswadi and K.R. Puram stretch at night. With their arrest, the police claim to have solved at least four cases of robbery.

“However, the recoveries made from the arrested indicate that the gang was behind more robberies, many of which could have gone unreported,” said the police. The accused have been identified as Vishnu, 22, Shivakumar, 21, and Sentamil, 22.

The police have recovered 40 mobile phones worth over ₹2.5 lakh and three two-wheelers from them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 2:37:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/robbers-who-targeted-lone-commuters-held/article33098420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY