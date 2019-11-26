Bengaluru

Robber bought time to escape by stabbing victims

His victims would have to go the hospital before filing a complaint

The RMC Yard police on Tuesday morning opened fire at a 21-year-old habitual offender who was on the run after allegedly stabbing and robbing two men.

Inspector Mahendra Kumar confronted the accused, Darshan, at an isolated location in Chikkabanavara after a chase. In an attempt to escape, he attacked Constable Munikrishna. “Inspector Mahendra Kumar told him to surrender, and then shot him in his right leg to stop him from fleeing,” said a police officer.

The injured constable and the accused were admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, Darshan was involved in over a dozen armed robberies in and around the city. “He would stab the victims multiple times before taking their valuables. This was to ensure that the victims would first go to a hospital to get treatment for their injuries before complaining to the police. This would give him enough time to escape,” a senior police officer said.

He is wanted in 11 robbery cases and there are warrants against him, one of which is a POCSO case. “We are questioning his family members to ascertain if they abetted him,” said Shashi Kumar, DCP ( north division).

