Roadwork takes a hit in rain in Bengaluru

The spate of heavy and intermittent rains over the past 11 days is playing havoc on deadlines for ongoing roadworks. “The progress of many works has been impacted,” said B.S. Prahllad, chief engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL).

In fact, on Saturday, photos of damaged footpaths on Commercial Street, inspected by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday, were widely circulated. However, officials and traders clarified that the images were on sections where work was still ongoing. “Work has yet to be completed. We will need another 15 days at least to complete work on the entire Commercial Street,” said Mr. Prahllad.

While Mr. Yediyurappa, during his inspection, had announced that most projects would be completed by the end of the year, citizens remain sceptical.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on Saturday in some parts of the city resulted in waterlogging at Coffee Board junction near Vidhana Soudha, Vittal Mallya Road, and Srinivagilu Junction in Ejipura.