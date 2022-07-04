Roadside tree falls in BTM Layout, leaving seven injured

Seven persons, including two women and a child, were injured when a huge roadside tree fell trapping people passing by near Taverekere junction in BTM Layout on Sunday evening.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. Passers-by rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a near-by private hospital. The police, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, cleared the road. The tree also fell on an electricity transformer, causing disruption in power supply for some time. There are no casualties, a police officer said.

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official said what fell was a part of a 35-year-old banyan tree due to a heavy gust of wind. “This is not an old, diseased or dead tree and in no way dangerous. The heavy wind must have caused it to crash.” While the police put the number of injured at seven, the BBMP official said two people were injured, one of them a minor; and both have been discharged from OPD.