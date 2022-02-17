Roads now categorised for relaying, repair, filling of potholes, BBMP tells HC

Court accepts unconditional apology of Engineer-in-Chief for not personally appearing before it

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday excepted the unconditional apology tendered by Prabhakar, Engineer-in-Chief of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, for his failure to appear before the court earlier this week for the hearing on a PIL petition on bad roads and potholes.

He appeared before the court on Thursday after the court issued a bailable warrant against him for not appearing before it earlier.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj accepted the affidavit in which Mr. Prabhakar has stated that “he will be more careful in future and comply with all orders of the court sincerely”.

“The concern of the petitioners and the public at large is that a proper technology should be used in filling the potholes and repairs of roads so that incidents of deaths in motor vehicle accidents caused due to potholes should not reoccur,” the Bench said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP told the Bench that it had now categorised the arterial and sub-arterial roads into three categories — roads that require complete rehabilitation, roads that are fairly good but need repair at small stretches and bad reaches, and the roads that are good but need occasional filling up of potholes only.

The BBMP has also said that for the first category, it has taken up road construction and complete overlay, and roads in the second category would be asphalted through hot asphalt mix from its own batch mix plant and using mechanised road cutting machines.

The potholes in the third category of roads would be filled using an automatic pothole filling machine, called Python, as the BBMP has now extended the contract with American Road Technology Solutions for another six months for providing service of the machine.

These details were provided in response to the court’s earlier query on the technology used for road repairs and why the contract of the automatic pothole filling machine was not extended if there were no complaints against the agency when the city required such a machine.

The BBMP has also said that a short-term tender has been called for to procure automatic pothole filling machines.