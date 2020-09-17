Road redevelopment work in CBD to be completed by the end of year

17 September 2020 22:15 IST

They are being carried out under the Smart City Mission

Citizens will have to put up with dug up roads in the Central Business District (CBD) owing to work being undertaken as part of the Smart Cities Mission till the end of the year. Work was delayed due to the lockdown, shortage of labour and the onset of the monsoon.

Gaurav Gupta, Administrator, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), inspected the progress of a few projects and directed officials to complete the work at a fast pace. Around 20 roads in and around the CBD, including Race Course Road, Infantry Road, Commercial Street, Raj Bhavan Road and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, have been dug up causing much inconvenience to residents, motorists and pedestrians.

“Due to various reasons, the execution of the projects has been lagging. Action against contractors, who fail to adhere to the deadline, will be taken as per the tender agreement,” Mr. Gupta said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that he would bring the issue to the attention of the higher authorities concerned, including the Chief Minister, who also is the Bengaluru in-charge minister.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Pvt. Ltd., said that execution of the projects got delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and shortage of labour. “We are working with a reduced workforce. Around 40% of work on various roads are complete. We will ensure that the rest is done before the end of the year,” she said.

Ms. Korlapati has requested the authorities concerned to provide the Bengaluru Smart City Pvt. Ltd. with sufficient number of engineers and other staff. “Various important posts, including that of the executive engineer, are vacant. I have brought the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned,” she said.