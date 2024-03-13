Road rage, parking issues, and FASTag deactivation are top three anxiety triggers for Bengaluru car owners

March 13, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A survey of car owners conducted by Park+, a private app that facilitates parking solutions, has found road rage, car parking and FASTag deactivation as the main triggers of anxiety among car owners in Bengaluru.

The survey included responses by 22,000 Bengaluru car owners and was undertaken to understand anxiety triggers for car owners driving on city roads.

Bengaluru recently surpassed Delhi to have the most private cars in any city in the country.

The survey revealed that 57% of car owners have experienced some sort of road rage in the last six months, while 63% struggle to find a legal and safe parking spot, and 22% expressed anxiety over the deactivation of their FASTag over failure to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

Road rage emerged as the foremost trigger for anxiety amongst car owners. The main causes of road rage are frequent traffic jams, congested roads, inadequate infrastructure, two-wheelers swerving between cars and buses, disregard for traffic laws, and aggressive driving behaviour, such as honking, tailgating and cutting off other vehicles.

These factors contribute to the overall stress and anxiety experienced by car owners while navigating Bengaluru’s roads, the survey found.

The survey also found parking continues to be a major concern for car owners, with limited parking spaces leading to frustration and anxiety.

Additionally, the lack of proper enforcement of parking rules exacerbates the problem, causing further stress for drivers in the city.

Furthermore, the lack of designated legal parking areas in busy commercial areas adds to the chaos and congestion on the roads.

This combination of factors contributes to the daily traffic gridlock that plagues Bengaluru, making commuting a nightmare for car owners, the survey said.

The current flux seen in the FASTag ecosystem, renewed KYC deadline and FASTag deactivations, has led to some confusion amongst car owners.

This only adds to their frustration and stress, making commuting even more challenging for car owners who cross tolls on a regular basis.

