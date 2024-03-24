Road-rage incident: Two sustain stab injuries in row over honking

March 24, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two people sustained stab injuries in a row over honking on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. The Suryanagar police have registered an attempt to murder case against a habitual offender and his five associates in this regard.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Heelalige village near Anekal, when Ankith, a private firm employee, driving home, noticed a minibus honking continuously at a truck moving ahead. Ankith shouted at the driver, which irked Sridhar, who was travelling in the vehicle. A heated argument ensued between the duo, following which Ankith called his friends Sunil and Karthik for help. Sridhar called his associate, also named Karthik, and others who came to the spot, and allegedly stabbed Ankith’s friends, Sunil and Karthik, after a fight and escaped.

Sridhar’s associate Karthik, according to the police, was a habitual offender released from prison recently.

The injured Sunil and Karthik were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The Suryanagar police have taken up a case and efforts are on to track down Karthik and his associates, identified as Sridhar, Vale Manja, Hemanth, Manoj, and Venkata Raju.