Road rage: Elderly man dragged by scooter rider for over a kilometre

January 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 11:42 am IST - Bengaluru

A road rage incident between two people went wrong as a 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter rider, who was trying to escape, for over a kilometre near Magadi road toll gate on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, 25, stopped his bike only after an autorickshaw driver chased and intercepted him. Other motorists arrived and thrashed him while he tried to call his friend for help, and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, Muthappa Shivayogi Thontapur, owner of a printing press in Hegganahalli, was driving to the press when Sahil, a medical representative, collided with the car from behind.

Muthappa got down from the car and soon, a heated argument ensued. In the melee, Sahil tried to escape, but Muthappa stopped him by holding the rest handle of the scooter and lost balance as the scooter was moving. Muthappa was dragged along, while Sahil, fearing severe consequences, rode on thinking he would let go. But Muthappa did not give up and held on tightly despite being dragged.

Soon, others motorists started shouting at Sahil, which made him panic more and he tried to escape. A motorist intercepted him near the metro station.

Muthappa was taken to a hospital near Adichunchanagiri Mutt, where he is being treated. The doctors are awaiting the report to ascertain if he has internal injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Muthappa said that Sahil was adamant and did not apologise: “If he had said sorry, I would have let him go. Hence, I tried to stop him and was dragged in the melee.”

However, the police said Sahil confessed before the Govindrajnagar police that he was scared of public ire and repercussions and tried to escape.

Based on a complaint by Muthappa, the police registered a case against Sahil, charging him under Section 337 (cause hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), Section 338 (cause grievous hurt to any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and Section 307 (attempt to murder) under IPC. He has also been booked for rash and negligent driving and also under various sections of IMV Act by the traffic police, Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, said.