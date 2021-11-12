Road link to Sir M. Visvesvaraya terminal to be ready by Nov. end

A file photo of Sir M. Visveswaraya railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli.

Officials blame rain for delay; no date fixed for starting commercial operations

There is a growing demand for starting commercial operations at the newly built Sir M. Visvesvaraya terminal at Baiyappanahalli, for which the South Western Railway (SWR) has spent over ₹314 crore.

The SWR had planned to open the terminal for the public in May 2020, and though it has been close to a year and a half, there is no sign of commercial operations. The lack of planning of the road network during the design stage of the terminal has resulted in a long delay in opening the terminal.

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are blaming incessant rains that are lashing the city as the reason for the delay in completing the approach road and other constructions near the Railway over Bridge (RoB) at Baiyappanahalli.

The BBMP had earlier set November 15 as the deadline for the contractor to complete drainage, asphalting of the road, street lights, etc. Due to incessant rain, the contractor could not complete the work, they said.

The SWR recently completed construction of an RoB at Baiyappanahalli that links Old Madras Road with the terminal.

The project was sanctioned in 2000-01. The BBMP was tasked with building an approach road, drainage system, etc., and executing other projects on the roads linking the terminal with Old Madras Road, and Banaswadi.

An official of the BBMP said, “Due to heavy rain, the work could not be completed. Senior officials have inspected the area and directions have been given to complete the work as early as possible. We are hopeful of completing the approach road construction, and work on the road from Mukund Theater to the terminal by this month-end. Meanwhile, measures have been taken to widen the road in front of the terminal.”

Sanjeev Kishore, general manager of the SWR who held a discussion with the Chief Secretary on various railway projects on Thursday, said the BBMP is doing its best to complete the work. “I had inspected the area with the chief engineer and railways team. The work is progressing well. We are hoping that by November end, the road network will be completed. No decision has been taken on opening the terminal. There is a model code of conduct and we cannot say anything on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan has asked the SWR to open the terminal. To provide better road network in the future, the BBMP has planned a ₹260 crore mega project, an elevated rotary flyover at Maruthi Sevanagar-IOC junction, to provide access to the terminal area as well as to Kammanahalli, Banaswadi, Old Madras Road, and others.