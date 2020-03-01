‘Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act brought little change’

Bengaluru

01 March 2020

Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation says that without budgetary allocation, the law is as good as not implemented

Over three years after the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 came into existence, and around six months after the Karnataka government notified the rules for the same, persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the State say both developments have brought about little change in their lives.

Without a budgetary allotment, the Act and the Rules are as good as not being implemented, said the Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation, ahead of the State Budget.

G.N. Nagaraj, president of the association, who has a son with intellectual and physical disability, said the government has not considered the spirit of the new Act at all in budgetary allocations so far. “The Budget for PwDs every year has been about pension, grants for special schools, equipment and loans. It has never been revamped according to the 2016 Act,” he said.

The upcoming State Budget is particularly important for the sector, the association says, as they are hoping for the maintenance allowance to be hiked. “It has been the same for decades together – ₹600 (for disabilities up to 75%) and ₹1,400 (75% and above),” said Mr. Nagaraj.

The 2016 Act was commended for factoring in a number of issues, including increasing the number of types of disabilities from seven to 21, including blindness, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, dwarfism, intellectual disability, mental illness, autism spectrum disorder and acid attack victims.

This apart, the Act made other recommendations, among them district-level committees to be constituted by the State governments to address local concerns of PwDs, and penalties for offences committed against PwDs as well as violation of provisions of the new law.

Mr. Nagaraj pointed out that at present, PwDs are paid lower than the others for the same job while reservations for jobs and higher education courses are of no use as there are not enough people with disabilities who are eligible for these posts and seats. “For example, only a small number of students with disabilities pass SSLC. Where is the question qualifying for professional courses?”

He also pointed out that the Act gives “tremendous opportunity in the private sector” for PwDs, a point that the State government has not paid attention to at all.

The Act speaks of an “equal opportunity policy” for every establishment, including private establishments having 20 or more employees.

“The equal opportunity policy of a private establishment having 20 or more employees and the government establishments shall contain... list of posts identified suitable for persons with disabilities in the establishment, provisions for assistive devices, barrier-free accessibility and other provisions for persons with disabilities...” the Act says.

This, the association says, will open up thousands of private institutions such as education, hospitals and other offices to PwDs.

Apart from implementing the Act as a pilot after a survey before full implementation, the caregivers association has also demanded that a separate department be created to handle disabilities as there is “skewed” distribution of funds within the existing department.

Officials from the department and the Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle were unavailable for comment.