Ricky Kej gets third Grammy Award nomination

November 16, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej’s most recent album ‘Divine Tides’ with rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) has been nominated for another Grammy Award for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album.’

Mr. Kej is the only Indian resident to secure a nomination for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. This is Mr. Kej’s third Grammy nomination after two wins, a release said.

The nominations were announced through a live stream on Tuesday by the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, U.S., on the February 5, the release added.

Mr. Kej was quoted as saying: “Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a third Grammy Award. The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive.”

“Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides,” he added.

Mr. Kej has previously won two Grammy Awards - in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’, and in 2022 for his album Divine Tides, a collaboration with Rock Legend Stewart Copeland (from The Police).