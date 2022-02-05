Bengaluru

Rice puller scam: 2 Bengaluru businessmen lose ₹78 lakh

The Byatarayanapura police on Saturday arrested two men who allegedly duped two Bengaluru-based businessmen by offering to sell them rice pullers for ₹1 crore, and made off with ₹78 lakh. The duo convinced the businessmen that the device ran on nuclear energy and was in high demand in international markets where they could sell it for a huge profit.

“The accused convinced the businessmen that the rice puller would command ₹5 crore in the international market. They managed to escape with ₹78.8 lakh from them, which they took as an advance,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the two conmen and arrested them. “We are further investigating the criminal background of the accused,” said the police.


