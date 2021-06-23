RGUHS interim VC files complaint over ‘false news’

The interim Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Dr. Jayakar Shetty has filed a complaint with the south division cyber crime police seeking action against unknown persons spreading rumours about him in the media over his appointment. His appointment created a stir as prior to that he was the principal of a private dental college.

Based on his complaint, which was filed on Saturday, the police have taken up a case charging unknown persons under Section 66D of the IT Act. Dr. Shetty alleged that people had created false news about him accusing him of corruption and facing a criminal case in CBI.

He also raised the issue of many claiming that his appointment was not as per the rules. “This allegation and false information have been floated in some sections of the print media and also floated on the social media and WhatsApp group to tarnish my image,” he said in the complaint.

It may be recalled that even Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had objected to Dr. Shetty’s appointment. At the time, the minister said that it was for the first time in 26 years that the principal of a private college had been appointed as the vice chancellor, even if interim.