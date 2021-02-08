RGUHS graduates seek a short bridge course

Many students who graduated from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Sunday batted for a short bridge course that will give them clinical exposure as they have lost more than six months of hands-on experience because of the pandemic.

Vaishnavi Kamath K., from A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, who bagged three gold medals, said a bridge course would help them gain more confidence when interacting with patients. “But the course should be done after a few months, once the number of COVID-19 cases reduces further. The number of patients visiting dental clinics is still low.”

Another gold medallist, Mala M. from Rajarajeswari Dental College and Hospital, who also bagged three gold medals, said a bridge course would help if it offered clinical experience and not theory sessions.

At the 23rd convocation of the RGUHS on Sunday, gold medals were awarded to 111 students while 33,629 students received degrees, diplomas and PHDs in various disciplines.