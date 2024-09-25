RGUHS campus to be relocated to Ramanagara in a phased manner by November 2025

The State government has decided to relocate the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) campus to Ramanagara in a phased manner by November 2025. The process will begin with moving of offices in a month. The decision was taken during a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar along with Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Housing Minister B. Z. Zamir Ahmed Khan, M. K.Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting Mr. Shivakumar said, “The land acquisition issues for the campus at Ramanagara are being resolved, and the construction work is in progress. Necessary infrastructure is being provided to start a medical college in Ramanagara. I have suggested shifting the administrative office of RGUHS to Ramnagara,” he said.

Kanakapura medical college

Mr. Shivakumar spoke about the setting up of a medical college in Kanakapura as announced in the Budget. “The land will be acquired from the Karnataka Housing Board, and the building will be constructed. The NMC rejected the application on the grounds that there was no infrastructure in Kanakapura. Therefore, it has been decided to enhance the infrastructure and submit a fresh application for approval of the NMC,” Mr. Shivakumar added.

He said earlier, tenders were called for the construction of a medical college in Kanakapura and the foundation laying ceremony was done. “However, the college sanctioned to Kanakapura was shifted to Chickballapur because of vendetta politics by then BJP Minister K. Sudhakar. The construction cost of the medical college, which was then ₹450 crore, has increased to ₹850 crore now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has sought to use RGUHS funds to set up the medical college in Kanakapura. “University fund is also government money,” Mr. Shivakumar said. However, University officials said that they will have to place it before the Syndicate, which will take the final call on the issue.