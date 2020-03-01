Revived Puttenahalli lake under threat from raw sewage

On one end of the lake, there is a large machine for digging and moving earth, besides workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleaning and dewatering the lake. On the opposite side, a steady stream of sewage is entering the water body. The quantity and speed is the highest in the morning, say caretakers of the lake.

Often touted as one of the best examples of what a citizen-led movement can achieve, Puttenahalli lake is today threatened by a steady stream of untreated sewage.

The caretakers say raw discharge from two areas in the vicinity started entering the lake last year. “Earlier, sewage from Aradhana Layout used to flow in, but it was stopped. But sewage from Nataraja Layout continues to enter the lake, even when efforts are on to dewater the lake for rejuvenation,” said a caretaker.

According to the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT), the lake has a recorded area of 13 acres 25 guntas with a perimeter of 1.1 km and is a rain-fed lake with no other water source.

Bird habitat

The PNLIT, the citizens group that took up responsibility of bringing the lake back to life, aimed not only to make it a “clean-looking water body”, but also “nurturing it into a habitat for birds”.

In July 2008, the water level receded because of the dysfunction of the inlets, groundwater depletion and encroachments. In August 2009, the BBMP fenced the lake, and from February 2010, rejuvenation work began. In 2011, the BBMP signed an MoU with PNLIT, handing over the maintenance of the lake to the trust.

“Within a year of its restoration, Puttenahalli Lake gained recognition as an avian habitat with over 50 species of birds spotted in and around the lake. We estimate that by 2017, the habitat at Puttenahalli lake should have stabilised. The lake will then be on ‘maintain mode’ and should not need continuous infusion of funds for its sustenance,” the PNLIT website says.

However, residents around the lake said the continuous flow of raw sewage is threatening to undo the work that went into making the lake a model for others to follow. According to a resident who requested to be anonymous, in June 2019, the residents of Nataraja Layout got fed up of the underground drain constantly overflowing onto the road. “They opened up the drain to direct the sewage into the lake. Raw sewage began to gush into the wetland. We raised a red alert with the authorities. The BWSSB told us they completed the procedure to replace the drain with a bigger one, and issued a work contract. However, this has been stalled because of the underground drain from Nataraja Layout enters the lake premises below the walking track on the south east. The encroachers on the lake bund have built houses and shops along the length of the pathway,” the person said.

If the sewage inflow is not stopped immediately, Puttenahalli lake may soon become one more lake in Bengaluru that is in danger of being killed as much by government apathy as by pollutants, the resident said.

Can be saved: BBMP

The BBMP is confident of saving the lake. A senior official from the civic body admitted that the sewage entering the lake directly from Nataraja Layout was coming in the way of ongoing rejuvenation work.

“The BWSSB had some issue in connecting two ends of the pipe as a slum was in the way. It was a legal issue as well. But now they will have to be evicted and it is up to the slum board and the Bengaluru DC. The BWSSB will connect two ends of the pipe, which could not be connected earlier. This will help in the sewage bypassing the lake and entering the UGD,” explained the official. The BWSSB is expected to start work on Monday.

The civic body is aiming at completing the work by the first week of May. “As sewage is entering daily, we are having to pump it out and it is interfering in the dewatering process as well. Once the sewage inflow stops, it will be easier for us to work,” he said.