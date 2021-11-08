Revised voters list published

In the run-up to the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls - 2022, the revised voters list has been published in all the 23 Assembly constituencies in the BBMP limits, voter registration office, assistant electoral office and in the ward offices, a release quoted the Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta as saying on Monday.

The release said citizens can review the list to see if there are any errors, and if they wish to make any changes.

Special Commissioner (Admin.) Dayanand said if voters want to correct inaccuracies in the list like missing names, errors in the names; or addition or deletion of names, they can do by approaching the nodal officers or registration officer, assistant officer or BLO with Form 6, 7, 8 and 8A.

They can also raise objections with the Election Commission of India from November 8 to December 8, 2021.

On website

The revised voters list has been published in www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and www.bbmp.gov.in website and arrangements have been made to make changes there. They can also check the list on the Voter Helpline mobile app or the National Voters Service Portal.

According to the release, in the BBMP limits, on January 1, 2021, the total voters were 93,76,004, and on November 8, 2021, the total voters were 94,39,416. During that period, a total of 63,612 voters were registered, and according to the Election Commission of India, on January 13, 2022, the “Final Voters List” will be published.