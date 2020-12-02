‘Review Sakala applications every Saturday’

Officials told to inform applicant within 24 hours if an application has been rejected

Every Saturday, all applications received under Sakala should be reviewed, directed B.R. Mamatha, Additional Director, Sakala Mission.

This was after inspecting disposal of Sakala applications received by the office of the Assistant Revenue Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in BDA complex, Jayanagar 4th Block, on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Dr. Mamatha found nearly 35% of applications had been rejected. Some applications had been rejected one day before the deadline. She directed the officials concerned to inform the applicant within 24 hours if a Sakala application has been rejected. She said the applications should be scrutinised at the time of submission itself, and docket number given to the applicant.

The ARO was unable to provide satisfactory responses when questioned about the same, it is said.

Dr. Mamatha directed the officials concerned to create awareness among citizens about ‘Sakala Week’ and display posters about the same in the office. She also visited the offices of the Deputy Tahsildar and Regional Transport Officer.