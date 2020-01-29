Revenue mobilisation a priority: BBMP chief

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set itself a target of Rs.3,000 crore for property tax collection, civic Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said there was room to increase the revenue source.

The property tax system needs to be revamped as there are issues with regard to khata registration, khata transfer, he said, adding that a white paper on this has been prepared.

“Many changes should have been brought in place. However, since 2006, some systems that were in dire need of revamp have not been revised. Making changes now is inevitable, and it may well include rate revision, zonal reclassification,” he said.

One of the problems is the fact that many property owners are guilty of under-declaring and paying less tax to the BBMP under the current Self Assessment Scheme. The Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, allows scrutiny of 10% of the properties. This, the commissioner maintained, may not be enough and needed to be increased. “To discuss these issues, we can either constitute a committee comprising senior councillors and former mayors, or call a special council meeting,” he suggested.

Reforms in waste management

On solid waste management, Mr. Anil Kumar said the civic body is trying to bring in reforms. “We are presently implementing the Indore model on a pilot basis in four wards in the city, and are seeing some good results. We can hold a special council to discuss the pilot and take a call on extending the same to other wards,” he said.

‘No role in Bellandur demolition’

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar reiterated that the civic body had no role in the demolition of hutments in Bellandur when the matter came up for discussion in the council on Wednesday. He said none of the BBMP officials were at the spot when the demolition was taken up.

“The local AEE had written to the police. However, the letter did not mention any date for the demolition. Even the AEE was not present when the demolition was taken up,” he said and added that the same had been mentioned in the affidavit submitted to the High Court of Karnataka.