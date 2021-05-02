Revenue inspector, three others booked for property tax fraud

The Banashankari police have registered an FIR against a BBMP revenue inspector and three of his assistants for property tax fraud and cheating a businessman. The accused are revenue inspector Ramaiah H., revenue collector Srinivasa, and computer operators Pradeep and Manjunath from Yediyur ward.

In 2018, Ramesh T., 45, a businessman from Banashankari 2nd Stage who owned a site on Anjaneya Road, Yediyur, went to the BBMP office to pay property tax dues. There, Ramaiah informed him that he had to pay ₹4 lakh for the period between 2010 and 2018. Mr. Ramesh paid the tax and obtained the receipt.

On Thursday, Mr. Ramesh visited the BBMP ward office to pay property tax dues for three years from 2018 onwards . “The accused, however, told him that he had tax dues since 2010. When he showed them the receipt they had issued him three years ago, the accused claimed the receipts were fake. They denied issuing it to him,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, the accused had printed fake BBMP receipts to cheat citizens last year. “They had been arrested by the Jayanagar police last year in a similar case of fraud, but got bail,” said a senior police official.