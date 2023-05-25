Revenue Department to roll out Kaveri 2.0 in Bengaluru 

May 25, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Revenue Department will roll out the much-awaited Kaveri 2.0, a web-based property registration application, in all 43 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru between May 29 and June 26. Out of 256 offices, the State government so far has launched the app in 165 offices in 24 districts

In September 2003, the State government rolled out Kaveri 1.0, which had few constraints and would break down frequently during registration. While Kaveri 1.0 was developed by Pune-based C-DAC, Kaveri 2.0 was developed by the Centre for Smart Governance and e-Governance Department.

The press note shared by the Revenue Department stated that the older version had technical snags, and the Visual Basic (VB) language and Windows XP operating system support expired in 2007 and 2012, respectively. The operating system was also not supported by antivirus. Kaveri 1.0 had several operational issues and due to the absence of support from C-DAC, the revenue department couldn’t manage issues at the filed level.

The newly developed app makes the registration process user-friendly by dividing the process into three stages: pre-registration, registration, and post-registration. The pre-registration is online and contactless. The citizens have to enter the data required for registration and send it online for verification by the sub-registrar. Then the verified documents will be sent to the user, after which online payment can be made. Later, the citizens can schedule a date and time for the registration process.

The registration will be completed in 10 minutes as citizens are only required to provide a thumb impression and capture photo. After the registration, a digitally signed document will be sent to Digilocker account.

