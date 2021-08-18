Revenue Department alleges gated community in Mandur illegal

Hundreds of people who bought sites in a gated community, ABD Legacy, near Mandur are worried as the district administration has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the project is illegal and even encroaches upon a government ‘kunte’.

“We bought the site in April this year, after taking a loan. The developer registered it in our name and the legal papers were also cleared by a lawyer. It is now a nightmare with the government saying it is illegal,” said Madhuri (name changed).

Pashupati Prasad, Revenue Officer, K.R. Puram, who lodged the complaint on Tuesday told The Hindu he was flooded with calls from duped property buyers. “All I can do is advise them also to file complaints against the developer for cheating them,” he said.

The copy of the FIR available with The Hindu stated that the gated community had come up on lands owned by 11 people. Spread over 10.87 acres it has encroached upon a ‘kunte’ of one acre and two guntas. The rest of the lands have not been converted from agricultural purposes and neither is the ‘phodi’ of the land done, and hence is illegal. A case has been registered against the developer Rajeev Gowda and other landowners under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

An official from Mandur Gram Panchayat also lodged a complaint alleging the developer had forged documents to show the GP had approved the plan of the community. “The panchayat doesn’t even have powers to give plan approval,” the PDO alleged in the complaint. Several property buyers were cheated with this forged document, sources said.

However, developer Rajeev Gowda claimed there was no fraud and he had submitted all relevant documents and the project would be cleared soon.