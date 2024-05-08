ADVERTISEMENT

Revanna treated at Victoria Hospital for 2 hours

May 08, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister H.D. Revanna, arrested for the alleged kidnap of one of the alleged sex abuse victims of Prajwal Revanna, his son and Hassan MP, was treated at Victoria Hospital for gastritis on Tuesday evening for about two hours. He was treated as an outpatient and he returned to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case. 

Meanwhile, his police custody of three days ends on Wednesday. While he will be produced before the court and the SIT is likely to seek his custody further, Mr. Revanna’s bail plea will also come up for hearing on Wednesday. 

