Reva University hosts orientation programme

Published - September 26, 2024 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Reva University organised an orientation programme for the students of the 2024-25 batch on Thursday.   

Rohan M. Ganapathy, CEO and CTO of Bellatrix Aerospace, Bengaluru, who was the guest of honour, shared his entrepreneurial journey in the space sector, aiming to inspire the students. “I believe that the sky is not the limit, space is the ultimate frontier. I encourage all of you to harness your ideas and strive to become job creators by the time you graduate,” he said.

He advised students on nurturing their ideas, stating, “Focus is crucial. If you believe in your idea, work on it relentlessly. Take advantage of your university days to discuss your ideas with your professors and turn them into reality.”

Mr. Ganapathy also highlighted the importance of skills and fundamentals in placement and career preparation. 

P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, and Umesh S. Raju, Pro Chancellor of REVA University, were present on the occasion. 

Published - September 26, 2024 10:24 pm IST

